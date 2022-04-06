After a bye week, Missouri will travel to the John McDonnell Invitational on Thursday and Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The men’s team fell from the USTFCCCA top 25 following a weekend without competition.
Regionally, the Tigers rank No. 10 in the men’s division for the Midwest and No. 14 in the women’s, based on track and field rating index. Missouri looks to improve its personal best, kicking off with the men’s hammer throw at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
As the lone event Thursday, senior Ethan Hanson and sophomore Dylan Johnson will compete in the men’s section. Seniors Emily Stauffer and Olivia Evans, along with junior Sydney Oberdiek, will hurl on the women’s side at 6 p.m.
An indoor All-American, junior Arianna Fisher will not compete this week in the women’s triple jump.
Live results will be posted to FlashResults, while a live stream will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday on SECN+.