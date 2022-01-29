Following junior Roberto Vilches’ world- and NCAA-leading high jump attempt Friday, Missouri track and field set nine personal records in continuation of the Razorback Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Arianna Fisher leaped for a first-place attempt of 44 feet, 4.28 inches in the women’s triple jump, breaking her own indoor school record set at the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships.
On the men’s side, junior Georgi Nachev took first in the triple jump, leaping 53 feet, 4.94 inches. Nachev’s new PR ranks him second all-time in the event for Missouri.
With a loaded field consisting of multiple Power Five programs, Missouri still found itself taking home two other top-three finishes on Saturday.
In the women’s 3,000-meter run, freshman Abbey Wilson took second with a time of 10 minutes, 7.74 seconds.
Freshman Mira Baccile grabbed third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles open, setting a PR, finishing in 9.31.
Senior Jayson Ashford and sophomore Jacob Brunsman took first and second in their 400 heat, respectively, finishing less than a second apart. But, it was Marc Poland who set a PR, finishing in 50.73.
In mid-distance events, freshman Angus Beer set a personal best in the 800-meter run, finishing in 1:50.40.
On the women’s side, junior Reilly Revord ran 2:12.83 in the 800, making it consecutive weeks with a new PR.
The distance crew made up the remainder of the personal records set with sophomore Isabelle Christiansen and freshman Georgie Purcell running 4:51.59 and 5:6.04 in the women’s 1,600, respectively.
For the men’s 1,600, freshman Johnny Martin set a personal record, running 4:16.53 in the event.
Missouri returns to competition Feb. 11 at the Iowa State Classic, its second trip to Ames, Iowa. The two-day meet follows the Tigers' first off week of the indoor season.