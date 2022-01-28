Missouri track and field opened competition at the Razorback Invitational on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers grabbed two top-three finishes in the meet and witnessed a new world and NCAA high jump leader.
Junior Roberto Vilches won the men’s high jump with a n attempt of 7 feet, 4.98 inches, making him the world and NCAA leader in the event. This jump matches his personal best for the event at an indoor meet and set the Razorback Invitational record.
Of the other top-three finishes, Missouri had a new leader in the women’s weight throw with senior Sydney Oberdiek throwing for 63 feet, 3.45 inches, taking the bronze.
Five other Missouri athletes — freshman Claudina Diaz, sophomore David Buckner, sophomore Ayele Gerken, sophomore Rondajai Washington and redshirt senior Savannah Nevels — also set personal records in their respective events.
In the field, Diaz set a PR in the women’s high jump with an attempt of 5 feet, 8.9 inches, taking fifth place in the event. Gerken jumped for a PR of 19 feet, 8.22 inches in the women’s long jump, finishing fourth on the night.
On the track, Buckner ran 22.27 seconds in the 200-meter dash, finishing 28th in the race. For the women, both Washington and Nevels set personal bests in 24.76 seconds and 24.92 seconds, respectively.
Missouri’s distance crew entered the school’s record books with a time of nine minutes, 42.27 seconds in the distance medley relay and also took fifth in the event.
The Tigers will return to contest at 11 a.m. Saturday with the commencement of the men’s 3,000-meter run.