Twenty-two Missouri track and field athletes will head to the NCAA West Prelims next week, the NCAA announced Thursday. The four-day meet will be held Wednesday through May 28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
On the women’s side, 14 student-athletes will compete in seven individual events with four entries in the triple jump and five in the javelin. Melissa Menghini will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Claudina Diaz will compete in the high jump, Ayele Gerken will compete in the long jump, Emily Stauffer will compete in the shot put, Sydney Oberdiek will compete in the hammer throw, Euphenie Andre, Arianna Fisher, Mara Häusler and Mirieli Santos all will participate in the triple jump and Taylor Ciccolini, Ava Curry, Atina Kamasi, Sophia Rivera and Erin Zimmerman will participate in the javelin.
More than half of the marks that qualified athletes to the Prelims were set at the SEC Championships last week.
For the men, eight athletes qualified for six different individual events. Christopher Conrad will compete in the 800, Martin Prodanov, William Sinclair will compete in the 1,500, Roberto Vilches will compete in the high jump, Georgi Nachev will compete in the triple jump, Rece Rowan, Mitch Weber will compete in the discus and Jason Edwards will compete in the javelin.