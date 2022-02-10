Missouri track and field follows its bye week with a singular meet Friday and Saturday at the Tyson Invitational, after scheduling a coinciding competition at the Iowa State Classic.
The Tigers make their second trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, their first since Jan. 28-29.
Of Missouri entries, the men’s and women’s triple jump champions — juniors Arianna Fisher and Georgi Nachev — from the Arkansas Invitational will be returning to the Randal Tyson Track Complex.
Fisher set a new personal record, breaking the indoor Missouri record with a jump of 44 feet, 4½ inches. Nachev also set a new PR with his first-place leap of 53-5, placing second in school history for the event.
The world and NCAA high jump leader, junior Roberto Vilches, will not compete in the meet. Vilches will practice through this weekend in preparation for the SEC Championship later this month.
In the women’s mile, sophomore Isabelle Christiansen returns to the track, following her 4:51.59-second time two weeks ago. Christiansen set a new indoor PR by nearly 10 seconds.
“(Christiansen) is one of those people on your team that contributes a lot more than just on the track,” assistant track coach Stephen Smith said. “Two weeks ago, coming into Arkansas, we kind of had the expectation that she was ready to run fast, but to be able to run 4:51 and close in at 35, that was really encouraging.”
Christiansen will also be pacing redshirt senior Melissa Manghini in the 3,000-meter run Friday, before running in the mile Saturday. Smith said that this will aid Christiansen in a back-to-back effort that is required in SEC bylines for championship meets.
The staff hasn’t decided whether Christiansen will run the mile or the 3,000 at the SEC Championship on Feb. 25 and 26.
Missouri starts the Tyson Invitational with the women’s long jump at 2:15 p.m. Friday and concludes its stay following the women’s 4x400 relay at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
The two-day event will be streamed on SEC Network+ and live results will be posted on FlashResults.