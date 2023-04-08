MU men’s and women’s track and field finished competition in the two-day Wichita State KT Woodman Classic on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Jayson Ashford placed first in the men’s 200 meter in 21.02 seconds. The senior finished third in the 100 meter in 10.34.

