MU men’s and women’s track and field finished competition in the two-day Wichita State KT Woodman Classic on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
Jayson Ashford placed first in the men’s 200 meter in 21.02 seconds. The senior finished third in the 100 meter in 10.34.
MU dominated the women’s discus throw, with Kaia Harris, Emily Offenheiser, Ames Burton and Sophia Rivera taking the top four spots, respectively. Harris threw the disc 179 feet, 5 inches; Offenheiser 176-6; Burton 168-1; and Rivera 159-6.
The Tigers also had the top three finishes in the women’s hammer throw. Sydney Oberdiek placed first with a throw of 195-3, Carolina Daza took second at 193-6 and Petra Gombas finished third at 182-11.
Offenheiser also placed second in the women’s shot put with a toss of 46-7 ¾.
MU is back in action at noon Wednesday for the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.
MU volleyball competes in Big Spring Tournament
Missouri volleyball played three exhibition matches in the Big Spring Tournament in Kansas City.
Northern Iowa beat the Tigers 27-25, 25-19. Results from MU’s matches against Wichita State and Tulsa were unavailable.
The Tigers conclude their spring schedule at 1:30 p.m. April 22 on the road against Saint Louis.
Burton places first for Cougars track and field
Columbia men’s and women’s track and field captured three top-three finishes at the Lincoln Open in Jefferson City.
Madeline Burton finished first in the women’s javelin throw with a toss of 132 feet, 1 inch. Burton also placed second in the women’s triple jump, leaping 35-2 ¾.
Jason Parker finished second in the men’s high jump at 6-2 ¾.
The Cougars will travel to Warrensburg, Missouri, on Friday for the UCM Mule Relays.
CC baseball completes sweep of Williams Baptist
Columbia baseball defeated Williams Baptist 11-1 in seven innings at Battle High School to sweep the Eagles in the three-game series.
Columbia (25-12, 9-3 American Midwest Conference) had another strong performance on the mound. The single run the Cougars allowed Saturday was the only one Williams Baptist (18-21, 5-7) scored in the series.
Freshman Reece Clapp started on the mound for the Cougars and earned the win after allowing one run on four hits and a walk over four innings.
Junior Indy Stanley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple.
The Cougars next travel to play Park at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Parkville.
Cougars softball puts on scoring clinic in doubleheader sweep
Columbia softball swept Health Sciences and Pharmacy in a doubleheader at Antimi Softball Complex, winning the first game 17-0 in five innings and the second game 10-2 in five innings.
The Cougars’ 27 total runs against Health Sciences and Pharmacy (2-13, 1-9 AMC) was just shy of their run total from their doubleheader sweep Friday, when they scored 28 runs over two games against Harris-Stowe State.
Junior Athena Wheeler hit home runs in both games Saturday and went a combined 6-for-7 with five RBI.
Sophomore Ella Schouten started in the circle for Columbia (14-15, 9-3) in the first game. She went all five innings and gave up one hit.
Freshman Jazlin Gottman started in the circle in the second game and also went all five innings. She allowed two hits and two runs and struck out seven en route to earning the win.
Columbia plays another doubleheader Tuesday, this time against William Woods in Fulton. The games are set to begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Stars’ offense shines in sweep of Harris-Stowe
Stephens softball rode dominant offensive showings to a doubleheader sweep against Harris-Stowe at Battle. The Stars won 14-5 in five innings in Game 1 and 15-2 in five innings in Game 2.
Harris-Stowe (4-26, 0-13) scored first in Game 1 before the Stephens’ offense took over. Anabel Throckmorton, Avery Throckmorton and Ellie Kliethermes each logged three hits for the Stars in the first game. Avery Throckmorton hit a home run and a triple. She scored four times and had five RBI.
Stephens (13-18, 5-6) freshman Elise Kendrick pitched four scoreless innings in Game 2. She allowed one hit, struck out five and earned the win.
The Stars return to the field at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader against Cottey in Nevada, Missouri.