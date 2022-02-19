Missouri track and field sent six competitors to the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday and Saturday, with the Tigers taking third in the distance medley elite.
Sophomore Davis Helmerich, junior Jacob Brunsman, graduate student Matthew Harding and senior Martin Prodanov ran a combined time of 9 minutes, 38.51 seconds.
The Tigers had senior Jayson Ashford slated for the 400-meter leg, but Brunsman, who was originally not listed as a competitor, took his spot. Ashford was scratched from the 200 as well.
Helmerich set a personal best in the 1,200 leg, running 2:58.28 in his first collegiate try at the distance. The group finished less than a half second from second place.
In the men’s mile, sophomore Angus Beer took first place with a 4:10.99 time in the men’s seeded mile. Prodanov did not race and Helmerich did not finish.
On the women’s side, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini finished seventh with a time of 4:52.86.
Missouri competes in its final indoor meet Friday at the SEC Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas.