Following the Tyson Invitational, Missouri track and field's weekend plans were to be determined with the JDL DMR Invitational on schedule.
The Tigers will stick to the meet, sending six competitors to JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday and Saturday.
The distance medley relay will run Friday with the Tigers sending sophomore Davis Helmerich, senior Jayson Ashford, graduate student Matthew Harding and senior Martin Prodanov to the track.
Ashford will also be running the 200-meter dash Saturday, when non-DMR races will be held. Helmerich, Prodanov and sophomore Angus Beer will compete in the men's mile.
On the women's side, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini is slated for the women's mile.
Live results and a live stream will be posted to JDL Fast Track's website.
The JDL DMR Invitational is Missouri's final indoor meet before the SEC Indoor Championship next Friday, Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.