Missouri track and field junior Arianna Fisher was named a top-10 finalist for the Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar of the Year by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education for female student-athletes. Fisher, an All-American triple jumper, was selected from nearly 1,000 nominations.
The award honors minority athletes who have succeeded in the classroom and in their sport while maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher. Other distinctions for the award are sophomore standing or higher and active in their community and on their campus.
One female athlete will be selected the Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar of the Year on April 28.