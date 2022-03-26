Missouri track and field finished its three-day competition Saturday at the Ole Miss Class in Oxford, Mississippi, and at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, accounting for a slew of top-three finishes.
At Ole Miss, the Tigers had five first-place finishes from the field to the track, starting off with sophomore Mitchell Weber in men’s discuss. Weber finished first with a heave of 189 feet, 2 inches, as sophomore Rece Rowan and freshman Jason Petko took home third place and fourth place, respectively.
In women’s javelin, junior Ava Curry secured a first-place finish with a 167-9 PR, as all seven Tigers who competed finished in the top 10. On the men’s side, senior Jason Edwards took third, throwing for 188-10.
Junior Jayson Ashford finished first in the men’s 400-meter dash, setting a new personal best of 47.27 seconds. Sophomore David Buckner ran a 54.18 personal record with a fifth-place finish in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.
For the women’s 1,500, three Tigers — junior Reilly Revord, sophomore Kelsey Schweizer and freshman Allison Newman — finished top five. In the 3,000, junior Mikayla Reed ran 9:49.74, a PR and a first-place finish. Sophomore Ginger Murnieks wasn’t far behind, placing second in 9:51.33.
In the men’s race, senior Nathan Hall and freshman Trevor Peimann both placed in the top five with times of 8:33.09 and 8:33.64, respectively. The men’s 4x100 relay finished third with a time of 41.20.
In the Texas Relays, junior Roberto Vilches was off his mark, finishing ninth in the men’s high jump.
Missouri returns to the track April 8-9 in the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, following a bye week.