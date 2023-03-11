MU track and field stars Arianna Fisher and Roberto Vilches each earned their fifth career All-American honors at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Vilches competed first in the men’s high jump. The senior from Mexico City finished with a jump of 7-feet, 1 ¾ inches to tie for seventh. Vilches received first-team All-American honors, his third time earning first-team honors and first since 2020.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

