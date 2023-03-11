MU track and field stars Arianna Fisher and Roberto Vilches each earned their fifth career All-American honors at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Vilches competed first in the men’s high jump. The senior from Mexico City finished with a jump of 7-feet, 1 ¾ inches to tie for seventh. Vilches received first-team All-American honors, his third time earning first-team honors and first since 2020.
Fisher went next, competing in the women’s triple jump. The San Jose, California, native jumped a personal-best 46-1 ½ to grab sixth place in the event. The jump earned Fisher her second first-team All-American honors and first on the indoor track.
The Tigers now look to the outdoor track and field season, which starts with the Yellow Jacket Invitational on Friday in Atlanta.
Cougars cancel game because of weather
Columbia College baseball canceled its game against Viterbo on Saturday, the second game of a four-game series, because of inclement weather in the area.
The Cougars will conclude the series with a doubleheader starting at noon Sunday at Battle High School.