Missouri track and field's Arianna Fisher and Roberto Vilches were selected to compete in the NCAA Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships, the organization announced Tuesday.

Fisher, who will compete in the women's triple jump, is making her third appearance at the indoor championships. She finished 14th in 2019 and seventh in 2022. The senior from San Jose, California, qualified after finishing fifth in the Southeastern Conference Championships with a leap of 44 feet, 2 inches. She is also the indoor and outdoor school record holder in the triple jump.

  Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021.

