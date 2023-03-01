Missouri track and field's Arianna Fisher and Roberto Vilches were selected to compete in the NCAA Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships, the organization announced Tuesday.
Fisher, who will compete in the women's triple jump, is making her third appearance at the indoor championships. She finished 14th in 2019 and seventh in 2022. The senior from San Jose, California, qualified after finishing fifth in the Southeastern Conference Championships with a leap of 44 feet, 2 inches. She is also the indoor and outdoor school record holder in the triple jump.
Vilches, who will compete in the men's high jump, is also competing in his third indoor championships after finishing 15th in 2019 and fifth in 2022. The senior from Mexico City qualified for nationals following his second-place finish at the SEC Championships with a jump of 7-3. Vilches holds the school record in the indoor high jump.
Both athletes will compete on Day 2 of the meet, with Vilches starting at 1 p.m. and Fisher beginning at 3:45 p.m. March 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Nachev to compete in European Indoor Championships
Missouri track and field's Georgi Nachev is set to compete in the European Indoor Championships, which begin Thursday in Istanbul.
Nachev — who represents Bulgaria — will compete in the men's triple jump. The senior competed once during MU's indoor season, finishing ninth in the triple jump at the SEC Championships with a top leap of 51-11.25.
The event qualifiers are set to begin at 7:53 p.m. Thursday. The finals will start at 8:35 p.m. Friday.