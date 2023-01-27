MU's Isabella Sokolova etched her name into the school's record book in the women's 60-meter hurdles Friday during the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, Texas.
The sophomore from Sofia, Bulgaria, tied the record after running the event in 8.45 seconds in the first round, finishing seventh and qualifying for the finals. In the finals, she topped her time with an 8.38 to break the Missouri record that was set back in 2017 by Valerie Thames. She also finished seventh in the event.
Sokolova also competed in the women's long jump, where she finished eighth with a jump of 18 feet, 10 inches.
Also competing on the day was Arianna Fisher. Fisher, who usually is a jumper for the Tigers, competed in the 60. The senior qualified for the first round after winning her heat in 7.62 but failed to qualify for the final round. She'll compete in the women's triple jump, which begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Tigers finish out the meet with athletes in the women's triple jump and men's and women's high jump. All three events are set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tigers compete in Day 1 of Indiana Relays
While the jumps team found success in Texas, the rest of Missouri's track and field traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for the Indiana Relays.
The Tigers had eight athletes finish in the top three of their respective events. They had three of those athletes in the men's 5,000 — where sophomore Quentin Worley out-kicked fellow Tiger Trevor Peimann to win the race in 14 minutes, 44.56 seconds. Blake Morris rounded out the top three with a 14:50.04.
Junior Kelsey Schweizer secured the only other victory for the Tigers in the women's mile after finishing in 4:59.30 and barely edging out Ohio's Madelyn Bartolone for the win. Junior Reilly Revord — who was also in the race — finished fifth in 5:04.17.
Senior Jayson Ashford finished third in the men's 200 with a 21.24. He also recorded a 6.82 for the third fastest time in the men's 60 to advance to the finals. Alicia Burnett qualified for the finals in the women's 60, recording a 7.62, the second-fastest time on the day. Chris McKinzy Jr. and Zachary Charles also qualified for the finals.
The Tigers compete in Day 2 of the meet starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tigers earn final regular season win
Missouri men's and women's swim and dive both earned wins Friday against Southern Illinois, defeating the Salukis 190-99 and 199-88, respectively, in the Tigers' last meet before the SEC Championships.
The women's team earned first place in every event, and the 22nd-ranked men's team took first in all but two events.
In the men's 100-yard breaststroke, Missouri earned the top three spots and was led by Eric Storms, who finished in 53.76 seconds. William Gallagher, 54.76, and Tyler Spillane, 54.78, followed.
The Tigers also swept the top three spots in the men's 200 butterfly, 200 backstroke and 200 freestyle. The women's team took the top three spots in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
Missouri next competes in the SEC Championships starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in College Station, Texas.