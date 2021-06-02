Missouri track and field thrower Mitch Weber was named Southeastern Conference Co-Male Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday. It is an award given to would-be sophomores who had their freshman season shortened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weber was in the top three nationally for the men's discus throw for a period of the regular season. His 200 feet, 1 inch throw was the second-longest for the event in program history.
"We are thrilled that the league's coaches have recognized Mitch's efforts and performances over the course of the season," Missouri coach Brett Halter said in a news release. "Mitch has been steady throughout the season. I know he is looking forward to the next few weeks of competition."
Weber and the Tigers will conclude the season with the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week in Eugene, Oregon.