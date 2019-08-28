Only two days after Hurricane Dorian passed by Puerto Rico, the Missouri Tigers will face the Miami Hurricanes Friday for their regular season opener.
The Puerto Rico Invitational was canceled early Thursday morning because of the hurricane, but Missouri and Miami, two invitational opponents, were able to salvage one important early season matchup.
The matchup marks the season opener for both teams. Missouri will look to build upon a successful 2018 campaign that ended with a 24-8 record after a loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament to the eventual runners-up Nebraska Cornhuskers. Miami finished the season with a six game losing streak, stumbling to a 13-12 record of 13-12 and failing to make the postseason.
Missouri enters the 2019 season ranked as the first team out (No. 26) in the AVCA Coaches poll that was released on Aug. 12. Miami did not receive any votes.
For the first time in 20 years, Missouri will begin the season without longtime coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow. Joshua Taylor, an assistant coach since 2017, will take over as the interim head coach for the 2019 season.
Wayne and Susan Kreklow led Missouri to a regular season record of 91–37 in the SEC, good for a .711 conference winning percentage. That includes a perfect 18-0 regular season in 2013 that resulted in Missouri’s first SEC volleyball championship. Three years later, a 16-2 campaign in 2016 resulted in a conference championship. Missouri volleyball is the only MU sport with an SEC title.
Taylor will take over a team that finished last year ranked 23rd in the AVCA poll and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. MU returns with their four leading point getters in Kylie Deberg, Leketor Member-Meneh, Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana and Tyanna Omazic. Deberg finished last season as an AVCA honorable mention All-American as a sophomore and finished in the top 10 in the SEC for kills, service aces and points.
The Tigers played an exhibition against Kansas State Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, which resulted in a close 3-2 loss. Deberg displayed her importance to the team with a 25 kill and four ace performance.
Interim head coach Joshua Taylor explained the importance the exhibition had on their preparation for the opener.
“An exhibition matchup like this against a competitive program in Kansas State will prove extremely valuable for us. We’re continuing to work on a lot of things ahead of our season opener in San Juan,” Taylor said in a press release after Saturday’s exhibition.
After the rescheduled Miami trip, important non-conference matchups include a game with No. 15 Michigan at the Dayton invitational (Dayton, OH) on Sep. 6 and No. 20 Baylor on Sept. 20 (Waco, TX). There are only three SEC teams ranked in the AVCA preseason top 25, but the Tigers play two of these teams twice. Missouri opens the conference schedule with No. 7 Kentucky (Sept. 29 at home), and ends with LSU (Nov. 30 at home). Other important matchups include ranked contests with No. 19 Tennessee (Oct. 20 at home), No. 10 Florida (Oct 30 at home), No. 7 Kentucky (Nov 20 in Lexington) and another matchup with No. 19 Tennessee in Knoxville on Nov. 24.