Behind 24-22 in the fourth set and down 2-1 to Ohio, Missouri volleyball was at its breaking point. A team that dominated the first set had lost its footing in the second and third, and it looked as though the Tigers' struggles wouldn't suddenly leave.
But after senior Anna Dixon landed two kills to knot the score at 24, Missouri crawled its way to a 29-27 victory in the narrow four-point swing, setting up a 15-10 victory in the fifth and final frame that sealed the first of its two wins at the Bulldog Brawl tournament Friday in Indianapolis.
After winning in five sets against Ohio, Missouri rode a dominant defensive effort to defeat the tournament host Butler 3-1 (22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14). The Bulldogs managed to score just 39 kills on 162 attempts.
The spirit of a team is often seen in the most dire of straits, and the Tigers' showed just how gritty a team they can be. Though the offense and defense lacked an ideal synergy, MU cobbled together enough runs and stops to emerge with two solid victories and eclipse its win total from last season.
Cox, Buckley lead Tiger offense with career-highs
The Tigers' offensive scheme wasn't dominant throughout, but the offensive play of outside hitter Kaylee Cox and setter Riley Buckley was the engine behind both of their victories.
Cox led Missouri against Ohio with 22 kills on .357 hitting while adding 10 digs to register yet another double-double. Outside hitter Dixon and right side Jordan Iliff also contributed 15 and 14 kills, respectively. MU hit .282 as a team , but couldn't replicate the performance in its next game against Butler.
While each team relied on its intense defensive play to gain the advantage, Cox was the standout offensive performer as she finished with a career-high 24 kills on 60 attempts in the four-set victory. Missouri finished the match with a total of 59 kills while committing 29 errors on 162 attempts.
Bringing all of the offense together was Buckley, who logged some of her best numbers of the season while commanding the offense. Across nine frames Friday, Buckley accumulated 89 assists and added 27 digs and 10 kills. Though it wasn't her best performance in terms of sheer numbers, her pass distribution was especially valuable to the team's offensive performance.
Tigers show defensive reliability after rough start
Although Missouri's defense failed to show consistency in the first game against Ohio, it became its strongest asset in its win against Butler.
In the first set against the Bobcats, the Tigers held their opponent to just 10 kills while forcing 13 errors. In the following three sets, they proved less and less effective at keeping the Bobcats at bay, especially outside hitter Caitlin O'Farrell. The Ohio senior led her squad with 22 kills on 41 attempts — the most efficient performance of the match.
But a few hours later against Butler, the defense became Missouri's main fallback while their offense floundered in the first set. Missouri held Butler to just .080 hitting percentage in the match due to dominating play at the net by middle blocker Madilyn Sell and the backcourt efforts of outside hitter Leandra Mangual-Duran and defensive specialist Lauren Forbes. Sell collected five total blocks across four sets, Mangual-Duran scored a career-high 29 digs and Forbes added 14 digs.
Tigers extend hot streak with hard-earned victories
Missouri's two wins Friday gave them 17 total set wins out of 23 played sets. Starting in set two of their opening match of the Mizzou Invitational, the Tigers changed their trajectory from the South Dakota tournament to match their win total from the 2021 season after just eight games, then exceeded it after nine.
The wins over Ohio (6-5) and Butler (6-4) marked only the second and third time this season that Missouri won against a team with a winning record.
Going into this tournament, the four teams the Tigers defeated had a cumulative 11-26 record. Abilene Christian was the only team that had a winning record when Missouri beat them in the Mizzou Invitational. On the flip side, Missouri's losses have been dealt out by teams with a combined record of 26-4, including No. 4 Louisville.
Missouri plays one more game in the Bulldog Brawl at 11 a.m. Saturday against Central Michigan and then begins Southeastern Conference play Wednesday against Tennessee in Knoxville.