Behind 24-22 in the fourth set and down 2-1 to Ohio, Missouri volleyball was at its breaking point. A team that dominated the first set had lost its footing in the second and third, and it looked as though the Tigers' struggles wouldn't suddenly leave.

But after senior Anna Dixon landed two kills to knot the score at 24, Missouri crawled its way to a 29-27 victory in the narrow four-point swing, setting up a 15-10 victory in the fifth and final frame that sealed the first of its two wins at the Bulldog Brawl tournament Friday in Indianapolis.

