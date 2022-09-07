Missouri volleyball failed to complete an epic comeback against Kansas State on Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kansas, coming up short in the fifth set for a 3-2 loss after falling behind two sets to open the match.
The Tigers lost 27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10.
Coming off a 3-0 loss in last year’s match, the Tigers sought to continue a recent hot streak with another victory. The Wildcats denied any such hopes, relying on their relentless offensive attack to press their advantage and claim victory.
Missouri managed a .164 hitting percentage in the match, relying on its defense for the majority of its points. Anna Dixon led the Tigers with 17 kills on 46 attempts, but committed 10 attack errors. The Wildcats held Kaylee Cox, the Tigers’ season leader in kills, to nine kills and nine errors on 44 attempts.
The Tigers’ blocking efforts paid dividends as their blocking corps piled up 29 total blocks across five sets and forced 33 attack errors by the Wildcats. Unfortunately for Missouri, it couldn’t stop a dominant performance from Kansas State’s Shaylee Myers. The freshman posted a career-high 23 kills on 43 attempts, as well as two blocks.
The match marks the third time this season that Missouri faltered in the first two sets and won the third and fourth.
Missouri has a week to rest before playing in the Bulldog Brawl on Sept. 16-17 in Indianapolis.
Suspended Missouri men’s golfer gets probation
Former Missouri men’s golfer You Ta Tsai was sentenced to probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to an invasion of privacy incident in June.
Tsai pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence after he was originally charged with misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence and invasion of privacy.
Tsai was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation, according to online court records. If Tsai violates probation, he will be sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Tsai was arrested in June for allegedly taking photos of a woman using a bathroom and subsequently deleting the photos from his phone.
Tsai was suspended from the MU men’s golf team indefinitely and didn’t play in the Tigers’ first match of the season.
Stars fall on the road
Stephens volleyball dropped a road match against Avila on Wednesday in Kansas City, falling 3-1 despite winning the first set.
The Stars won the first set 25-22 before losing the next three sets.
Stephens will return home for a match against Dallas Christian College at 11 a.m. Saturday.