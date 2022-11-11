Missouri volleyball has a chance to double its Southeastern Conference win total Saturday.
A victory against LSU would snap a five-match losing streak and give Missouri momentum going into the final stretch of the regular season.
MU started its season 7-3 in nonconference play but has gone 1-11 against SEC competition.
Despite the losses, there have been some bright spots.
A second-set win in a 3-1 loss to Kentucky on Sept. 28 was arguably the best set Missouri played all season. And a 3-1 win over Auburn on Oct. 16 — which came a day after a five-set loss at the Hearnes Center — cost the visiting Tigers a shot at contending for the SEC regular-season title.
Missouri's talent, bolstered by the 15th-ranked recruiting class in 2022 according to PrepVolleyball, has also had its moments.
Kaylee Cox has played at an All-SEC level. The sophomore from Flower Mound, Texas, is sixth in the conference in points per set (4.48) and seventh in kills per set (3.79). Her 326 kills and 29 aces are also top-10 in the league.
Freshmen Madilyn Sell and Riley Buckley have also shown their offensive and defensive skills at different points in the season. Buckley has 770 assists this season and is ninth in the SEC in assists per set (8.95).
Those skills will be tested Saturday against LSU, a team that has finished .500 in SEC play two of the past three seasons and is on pace to do so again this season.
LSU (13-11, 7-7 SEC) is led offensively by senior outside hitter Sanaa Dotson, who is seventh in the conference in kills per set (3.70) and 10th in points per set (4.15). Defensively, sophomore libero Ella Larkin leads the SEC with 433 digs.
First serve between Missouri and LSU is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Hearnes Center. It is the first of four straight home matches for MU.
Arkansas visits Columbia on Wednesday before Texas A&M comes in for a two-match series starting next Friday. Missouri ends the regular season with a two-match series against Mississippi State beginning Nov. 25.
Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
