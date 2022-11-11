Anna Dixon and Riley Buckley get ready for a play (copy)

Missouri setter Riley Buckley, right, enters Saturday's home match against LSU ninth in the SEC in assists per set (8.95).

 Kelsey Rightnowar/Missourian

Missouri volleyball has a chance to double its Southeastern Conference win total Saturday.

A victory against LSU would snap a five-match losing streak and give Missouri momentum going into the final stretch of the regular season.

  Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism.

