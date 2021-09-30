South Carolina volleyball’s block was a brick wall Thursday night. Missouri had no answer and made too many mistakes, resulting in yet another three-set sweep.
Hearnes Center was quiet and fans were sparse for the Tigers’ SEC home opener. Missouri (3-12) has struggled all season due to a young, developing roster, but youth was not the only reason for the loss.
South Carolina (10-3) is a solid unit with strong front-row play. Kyla Manning and Lauren McCutcheon had the most kills and digs for the Gamecocks, while Ellie Ruprich boasted eight blocks. Mikayla Robinson seemed to floor all her kills three feet in front of the 10-foot line. South Carolina was poised, no doubt, but the Tigers played so out of sync at times that the Gamecocks didn’t have to overexert themselves.
Frankly, Missouri did not play well, losing in straight sets with scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-19. There were several bouts of miscommunication, which caused the Tigers to dig themselves a hole early in each set. Missouri has been fairly sound on defense and serve-receive this season, but balls dropped without touches and multiple passes were shanked in the loss.
The Gamecocks served 10 aces — 10 free points without the ball coming back to their side of the net. There was a point in the third set when Missouri missed three straight passes on serve-receive. Furthermore, the Tigers could not generate a productive offense — their hitting percentage was .129, and point-scoring percentage was only 24%.
Not one Tiger hit in the double-digits, but Anna Dixon, Brynn Carlson and Kaylee Cox led the team. The key to Missouri’s offense will be getting the middles more involved. Though they weren’t set for many attempts, Trista Strasser and Kayla Burbage had momentum-swinging kills that caught South Carolina off guard. Strasser hits her slides cleanly and effectively, and those plays need to occur more frequently if Missouri seeks better offensive production. Burbage has blocked well all season, and her efforts continued Thursday. However, as a whole, the Tigers did not get enough touches, which created a mess on defense.