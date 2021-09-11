Missouri lost to Wyoming in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-22), adding on to its rough start to the season. While both clubs recorded the same amount of total kills with 38 apiece, the Cowboys edged out the Tigers in aces and digs.
Missouri (2-7) will regroup at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Kansas State at Hearnes Center.
Cougars volleyball goes 2-0 in doubleheader
Columbia College handed Haskell Indian Nations University a sweep at home.
The Cougars’ most dominating set came in the second, winning 25-9. Columbia’s Sidney Branson led both teams with 12 kills.
Later in the day, the Cougars played the University of Saint Mary in a much closer match, winning three sets to two, while extending their win streak to five games. With the matchup tied 2-2 heading into the deciding set, the Cougars barely edged out the Spires 15-13 to improve to 12-4 on the season. Branson led her team in kills again with 19.
The wins gave Columbia College a 4-0 record in the 2021 Baker Invitational in Baldwin City, Kansas. The Cougars will continue their road trip at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Tabor, in Hillsboro, Kansas, where they will look to add to their season-best win streak.
Stephens volleyball gets first win of season in doubleheader
In the first match of a doubleheader at Stephens, the Stars were swept by Cottey.
While the Comets improved to 5-6, Stephens remained winless on the year until later in the afternoon, when it defeated Iowa Wesleyan in straight sets. The Stars dominated the Tigers in kills, 30 to six.
Next up, the Stars face Baptist Bible College at 6 p.m. Thursday in Springfield.
CC women’s soccer demolishes Statesmen
Columbia College women’s soccer defeated William Penn in a 5-0 beatdown, improving its overall record to 2-1. Macie Lucas led the way with two goals, scoring in the 11th and 55th minutes.
The Cougars will look to keep up their momentum against Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Stars soccer gets narrow victory over Warriors
Stephens narrowly defeated Sterling 1-0, with Kaya Coconougher scoring the lone goal of the match in the seventh minute.
The Stars improve to 3-3 on the year, while Sterling remains winless at 0-6.
Stephens will take on William Penn University at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Cougars men’s soccer beats William Penn
Columbia College edged out the Statesmen 3-0, with junior Nick Brandt knocking in two goals and senior Jake Totty scoring one. Cougars goalkeeper Liam Gibbs had two saves along while not allowing a single score.
Now at 3-1, Columbia will take on Indiana at 2 p.m. next Saturday to take on Grace College.