Road games are always tough; however, a conference opener on the road against the defending national champions is really tough.
No. 7 Kentucky (8-3) was expected to roll past Missouri (3-10), and while the Wildcats did sweep the Tigers in three sets, the Tigers put up a notable fight Friday night in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri kept Kentucky on its toes, falling short in three sets with scores of 27-25, 25-23, 25-22. The Wildcats struggled from the service line, missing 12 serves, and the Tigers capitalized. Junior captain Anna Dixon led the way, flooring 14 kills and serving three aces. Graduate student Brynn Carlson added eight kills, and freshman Kayla Burbage continued to dominate at the net with a team-high five blocks.
Despite some uncharacteristic mistakes, Kentucky remained poised and efficient on offense. The Wildcats had three players with double-digit kills, boasting a .306 hitting percentage. Freshman Emma Grome had an impressive 41 assists, and junior Azhani Tealer notched 14 kills, hitting .571. The Tigers, on the other hand, lagged behind with just a .165 hitting percentage.
As Missouri coach Joshua Taylor has said, this is a young team that is still learning, growing and finding an identity. Five freshmen saw the court Friday, and they are improving with every passing match and practice. Taylor said he has narrowed down his options to a solid core group, so Missouri volleyball fans can expect to see Friday's lineup throughout the second half of the season.