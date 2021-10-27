Missouri continued its trend of starting hot and quickly going cold against Arkansas on Wednesday night.
The Razorbacks’ pair of close, five-set losses to No. 5 Kentucky over the weekend could be partly to blame for their slow start. Nevertheless, Arkansas (14-6) had no problem defeating border-state foe Missouri (4-19) in three straight sets with scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
The Tigers struggled yet again on offense and had a 35% point-scoring percentage. Freshmen Kayla Burbage and Kaylee Cox led the team in kills with eight each. Arkansas put up a tough block, boasting eight to Missouri’s three. Veteran outside hitters Maggie Cartwright and Jillian Gillen led Arkansas’ attack with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Senior Ellease Crumpton had five blocks.
At this point of conference play, Missouri needs to have it together, and the team is too young and inexperienced to consistently play well and win sets, let alone complete matches.
However, each time Missouri steps on the court a different player finds success. Signs of growth and improvement are evident, but the Tigers still need a go-to player to replace former standouts like Kylie Deberg.
The Tigers will return home to face Florida (13-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.