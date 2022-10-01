Missouri volleyball’s conference woes continued into the weekend, as late runs from South Carolina (8-6, 2-2 SEC) sealed the Tigers’ 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 9-15) loss Saturday. The loss extended Missouri’s losing streak to three matches and leaves it winless so far in SEC play.

The Tigers led the match 2-1 going into the fourth set after winning the second and third sets 25-20 and 25-22, respectively. Missouri (7-6, 0-3) earned the two set wins on the back of its team-oriented approach — excellent receiving and passing that led to highly effective hitting. These aspects characterized both the highs and lows of the play of the Tigers, who struggled to prevent the Gamecocks’ frequent runs outside of the second and third sets.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you