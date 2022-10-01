Missouri volleyball’s conference woes continued into the weekend, as late runs from South Carolina (8-6, 2-2 SEC) sealed the Tigers’ 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 9-15) loss Saturday. The loss extended Missouri’s losing streak to three matches and leaves it winless so far in SEC play.
The Tigers led the match 2-1 going into the fourth set after winning the second and third sets 25-20 and 25-22, respectively. Missouri (7-6, 0-3) earned the two set wins on the back of its team-oriented approach — excellent receiving and passing that led to highly effective hitting. These aspects characterized both the highs and lows of the play of the Tigers, who struggled to prevent the Gamecocks’ frequent runs outside of the second and third sets.
The fourth set, a potentially game-clinching frame for the Tigers, saw the frontrunners give up a 7-0 run to the Gamecocks and put themselves in a serious hole. The run began with a fervent attack of five straight kills that turned a two-point deficit into a lead for South Carolina. Missouri, forcing the issue to try to get back into rhythm, committed back-to-back attack errors and continued to worsen its deficit. The Tigers finally contained the run with a kill from Anna Dixon, but the Gamecocks raced away with a 25-19 win.
The same dynamic continued into the fifth and final set, as South Carolina put together another 7-0 run to put Missouri away for good and complete a comeback victory. Veteran outside hitters McKenzie Moorman and Riley Whitesides led the Gamecocks’ strong offensive performance, landing 15 kills each. South Carolina’s offense combined for 63 kills on .256 hitting while also landing five aces.
With 19 kills, Dixon once again led the Tigers, while Kaylee Cox returned to form with 17 kills and 23 digs after a weak showing against Kentucky in the match before. Jordan Iliff added 12 kills but also logged seven hitting errors, a departure from her normally efficient play. Apart from those three, Missouri struggled to find offensive production anywhere else.
The defense did the heavy lifting for Missouri once again, just as it has in each of its past several matches. The Tigers’ blocking and receiving were each strong aspects to their game, but they couldn’t carry the burden of the team’s offensive shortcomings.
Madilyn Sell led the way for the Tigers’ defense, dominating the net with six block assists and five kills. Iliff logged four block assists.. The Tigers’ defensive intensity was most felt on the receiving side, where Leandra Mangual-Duran and Riley Buckley’s 14 digs each complemented Cox’s team-leading 23. Buckley also added 46 assists and three block assists.
Missouri has yet to claim its first SEC victory and sits near the bottom of the conference standings next to Ole Miss and Alabama. The Tigers will have a second shot at besting South Carolina at 3 p.m. Sunday in the second of a two-match series in Columbia, South Carolina.