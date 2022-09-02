Missouri volleyball claimed two victories in decisive fashion on Friday afternoon, defeating Abilene Christian and Missouri State in the annual Mizzou Invitational. Led by outside hitters Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox, the Tigers’ offense controlled the pace of the game and dictated how most sequences turned out.
The Tigers’ only lost set came in their opening frame against Abilene Christian, when the Wildcats went on a late run and kept Missouri’s offense from really coming to bear. While the Wildcats served relatively well, the Tigers committed six decisive service errors while only landing one ace.
Missouri retaliated in the next set, opening with five unanswered points and building a full head of steam as the set went on. By the end of the match, Missouri had strung together a 75-41 point advantage across three victorious frames, led by Cox’s career-high 21 kills on 34 attempts.
The biggest change for the Tigers came in the flow of their transition game; the high mobility of setter Riley Buckley as well as the improved receiving of their back row smoothed out enough of their system that they could take advantage of their overwhelming outside hitters.
Missouri landed 61 kills in four sets against Abilene Christian, good enough for a sterling .402 hitting percentage. The players' momentum carried over into the next match as they pummeled Missouri State in three sets.
MU's offense once again excelled, hitting at a .383 clip for 47 kills. Each of the Tigers’ offensive outputs far exceeded their performance from the weekend prior, which saw them hit at just .181 in three matches.
Leading the charge in the second match against Missouri State was Dixon, who earned 14 kills in 28 attempts, followed closely by Cox, who dealt out 13 kills in 26 attempts.
Commanding the potent offensive system was Buckley, who dished out 46 assists in the first match and 29 in the second. Buckley’s maneuverability and court awareness was a key development for the Tigers’ transition scheme and will be an enormous factor for their future success.
Complementing the Tigers’ attack was an incredibly capable defense, highlighted by smothering play at the net. The Tigers collected 16 team blocks in seven sets of play on Friday, with Trista Strasser contributing 11 to the total. Strasser and the rest of the blocking crew took advantage of the potent offense to get ahead defensively, holding the Wildcats and Bears to .139 and .156 hitting percentages, respectively.
Missouri plays against Northwestern State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to close out the Mizzou Invitational. It will be their last home game at the Hearnes Center until the start of conference play in late September.