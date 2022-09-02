Missouri volleyball claimed two victories in decisive fashion on Friday afternoon, defeating Abilene Christian and Missouri State in the annual Mizzou Invitational. Led by outside hitters Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox, the Tigers’ offense controlled the pace of the game and dictated how most sequences turned out.

The Tigers’ only lost set came in their opening frame against Abilene Christian, when the Wildcats went on a late run and kept Missouri’s offense from really coming to bear. While the Wildcats served relatively well, the Tigers committed six decisive service errors while only landing one ace.

