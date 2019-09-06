Kylie Deberg was lights out in a combined 34-kill performance in Friday's doubleheader at the Dayton Invitational, helping MU volleyball capture its first win against a ranked opponent this season and improve to 3-0.
Missouri began the day hitting over .500 in the match against No. 14 Michigan, and the red-hot offense carried over into the night as the Tigers hit over .430 in their winning sets against Dayton. Mizzou averaged 13.29 kills per set, totaling 93 on the day, and only dropped one set between the two matches in the process.
The Tigers made it clear early on that they were bringing a killer instinct to Dayton, posting a team total of 42 kills and 10 total aces to get their first win against Michigan in program history. Missouri dominated the first two sets before winning a close third set to sweep the No. 14 Wolverines.
The Tigers' offense was unstoppable behind the play by Deberg and Tyanna Omazic, a combination that has been lethal since the beginning of this season. Deberg, a preseason All-SEC selection, accounted for 15 kills against the Wolverines, and hit .636, an especially high number. Omazic made her presence felt as well, recording 11 kills and three aces, while also hitting a high percentage of .529.
“This is huge,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. “A performance like this against a great opponent in Michigan gives us a lot of confidence.”
As a team, Missouri finished with a .507 hitting percentage, its first over .500 since a matchup with Middle Tennessee in 2017. The performance was a team effort; Andrea Fuentes finished the day with 30 assists and three blocks while Leketor Member-Meneh added eight kills and an ace on .500 hitting.
“I’m really pleased with so many people coming in today and contributing,” Taylor said. “This was a total team effort.”
The Tigers pounced on the Wolverines early, taking the first two sets 25-12 and 25-13. In the first set, they hit .591 and dominated with 14 kills, and came out in the second set to hit .600 with 13 kills. The offense was on full display, never allowing the Wolverines a chance to catch up.
“We performed well in virtually every aspect of the game this morning,” Taylor said.
The only real trouble the Tigers faced was in the third set. Michigan was ahead 18-14 before the usual suspects — Deberg, Member-Meneh and Omazic — led Missouri to an 11-5 run to close out the match at 25-23.
It was the Tigers' 16th Top 25 win since joining the Southeastern Conference. The win could push the Tigers into the next AVCA Top 25 that comes out Monday. They currently are the second team out (No. 27) with 63 votes.
Missouri (2-0) had a short time to rest before the day's second matchup, against Dayton. The Flyers played No. 10 Florida to five sets last weekend before ultimately falling, but showed the potential to be a tricky opponent.
However, the Tigers' offense was too much for them, as Missouri won in four sets. The Tigers hit .433, .462 and .550 in the sets they won. Deberg was nearly unstoppable again, hitting .375 and accounting for a team high 19 kills.
Fuentes was again crucial to the success of the Missouri offense, tallying 38 assists, 68 for the day, while adding three kills. Member-Meneh had a big day against Dayton as well, finishing with 10 kills on .429 hitting, including three aces.
“After this morning’s big win over Michigan, I knew we’d really have to refocus as a group and be prepared for Dayton,” Taylor said. “They’re a very good team and it’s always tough beating someone inside their home arena.”
This was Missouri’s second true road game victory this season. The only trouble the Tigers found was in the second set, a 17-25 defeat. They struggled early in the set, falling behind 10-6 and eventually 20-13. They responded by starting the third set quickly, opening up an 8-4 lead and never looking back en route to the 25-16 set win.
“I was real pleased with how we bounced back after the second set,” Taylor said. “We put our foot on the pedal in sets three and four and really executed well.”
The fourth set was over quickly. Combined with a couple of Deberg aces and errors by Dayton, Missouri raced to a 20-8 lead and won the set a few points later at 25-10.
The win improved Missouri’s record to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. That season ended with the Tigers finishing 27-6 and winning the SEC. Missouri volleyball is still the only MU sport to claim an SEC championship.
Following the Dayton Invitational, the Tigers next game will be their first home appearance this season, facing Austin Peay at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Hearnes Center during the Mizzou Invitational. The weekend will consist of four games, with a second game the same night at 7 p.m. against Northern Iowa followed by a single match at 2 p.m Sept. 14 against UMKC. The invitational ends at noon Sept. 15 with a matchup against Boise State.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.