Missouri volleyball brought a killer instinct to the Dayton Invitational on Friday morning, posting a team total of 42 kills and 10 total aces to get its first win against Michigan in program history. The Tigers dominated the first two sets before winning a close third set to sweep the No. 14 Wolverines.
The Tigers offense was unstoppable behind the play by Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic, a combination that has been lethal at the beginning of this season. Deberg, a preseason All-SEC selection, accounted for 15 kills and hit .636, an incredibly high number. Omazic made her presence felt as well, recording 11 kills and three aces, while also hitting a high percentage of .529.
Interim head coach Joshua Taylor improved to 2-0 in his career, earning his first win against a ranked opponent.
“This is huge,” Taylor said in a press release. “A performance like this against a great opponent in Michigan gives us a lot of confidence.”
As a team, Missouri finished with a .507 hitting percentage, its first over .500 since a matchup with Middle Tennessee in 2017. The performance was a team effort; Andrea Fuentes finished the day with 30 assists and three blocks while Leketor Member-Meneh added eight kills and an ace on .500 hitting.
“I’m really pleased with so many people coming in today and contributing,” Taylor said. “This was a total team effort.”
The Tigers pounced on the Wolverines early, taking the first two sets 25-12 and 25-13. In the first set, they hit .591 and dominated with 14 kills, just to come out in the second set and hit .600 with 13 kills. The offense was on full display, never allowing the Wolverines a chance to catch up.
“We performed well in virtually every aspect of the game this morning,” Taylor said.
The only real trouble the Tigers faced was in the third set. Michigan was ahead 18-14 before the usual suspects in Deberg, Member-Meneh and Omazic led the Tigers to a 11-5 run to close out the match at 25-23.
It was the Tigers' 16th Top 25 win since joining the Southeastern Conference. The win could push the Tigers into the next AVCA Top 25 that comes out Monday. They currently are the second team out (No. 27) with 63 votes.
Missouri (2-0) had a short time to rest before another matchup later Friday against Dayton (1-3) at 6:30 p.m. Dayton played No.10 Florida to five sets last weekend before ultimately falling, but showed the potential to be a tricky opponent.
“We got a quick turnaround and have another tough opponent tonight in Dayton,” Taylor said.
