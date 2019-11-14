Missouri volleyball officially has its new head coach.
Joshua Taylor, who had been sporting the interim tag since the 19-year reign of Wayne and Susan Kreklow ended this past summer, was officially named the head coach Thursday by Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk.
“I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead a program that I believe in so deeply,” Taylor said in a press release. “Mizzou volleyball has accomplished great things and I plan to build on those successes. Columbia is one of the best college towns in the country and it fosters the ultimate college experience for student-athletes. This university and city is home. It’s difficult to express my appreciation for those that helped me get here.”
Taylor agreed to a five-year contract with Missouri, extending him through the 2024 campaign. This is Taylor’s third year on staff, as he previously served as the Tigers’ assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017-18.
“We are excited to remove the interim tag from Joshua’s title and hand over this outstanding program to him and Molly Taylor,” Sterk said in the press release. “Joshua has done an outstanding job since taking over on an interim basis last summer, and I am confident that Mizzou volleyball will continue to excel academically and athletically under his leadership in future seasons.”
In Taylor’s first season, he has already brought the team academic and athletic accomplishments. Redshirt senior Riley Sents and junior Kylie Deberg were named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District team Thursday. But, the Tigers have also excelled on the court. Missouri defeated No. 14 Michigan in straight sets Sept. 6 and earned a five-set victory over RPI No. 10 Texas A&M on Oct. 6.
Missouri has also been one of the most dominant offensive teams this season. The Tigers rank second nationally in hitting percentage, eighth in aces per set and ninth in kills per set.
“Stepping into an interim role is never easy, but Joshua has embraced it and kept our program moving toward yet another NCAA Tournament appearance,” Sterk said in the release. “He’s earned the opportunity to lead this program on a permanent basis and I am excited to watch where he can take it in coming seasons.”
Taylor has led Missouri to a 16-6 overall record and an 8-4 record in conference play. Two wins this weekend would place the Tigers in a tie for third place in the SEC. Missouri also owns five Top 50 RPI wins, giving the Tigers a chance to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament with a strong finish to the season.
“We had high expectations for Coach Taylor as Interim Head Coach and he has exceeded those in every aspect,” said Missouri executive associate athletic director and volleyball sport administrator Andy Humes in the press release. “The team is performing well on the court and in the classroom and Coach Taylor is committed to fully developing our student-athletes, recruiting incredibly talented and well-rounded prospects and to Winning It Right. The future is bright for this program and we’re thrilled that Joshua and Molly will be leading the way.”
The success Taylor has brought in his first year is evident. The Tigers have been ranked eight times in the AVCA Top 25 poll this year, peaking at No. 17. Eight weeks in the AVCA poll are Missouri’s most since 2013.
The Tigers will continue to play for a fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance when Alabama visits at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center.