Three weeks after Missouri Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach.
Reed-Francois announced that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers on Sunday.
Sullivan spent the last five seasons with the Rebels, leading them to a 109-38 record, the second most in program history. She helped lead the program to the 2022 Mountain West Conference Championship, five-straight postseason appearances and 20 or more wins in four of five seasons.
Prior to her head coaching stint at UNLV, Sullivan spent her first coaching season as an assistant coach at Illinois State and 13 seasons as an assistant coach at Iowa State.
Sullivan played at Kansas State from 1996-99, where she helped lead the Wildcats to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. She also earned second-team All-American honors in 1999.
"It is an honor to take over a historically great program like Mizzou," Sullivan said in a news release. "Coaching at Mizzou provided a unique opportunity that I could not pass up. I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon the Tigers' volleyball tradition, and I am looking forward to competing in the SEC, which is top to bottom the best conference in the nation."