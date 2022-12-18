Dawn Sullivan

 Courtesy of UNLV Athletics

Three weeks after Missouri Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach.

Reed-Francois announced that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers on Sunday. 

  Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021.

