With Missouri volleyball already cementing its place in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers’ attention will now shift towards polishing their résumé with a win against LSU while honoring seniors Riley Sents and Sun Wenting in their final home match.
The Tigers come into Saturday night's match ranked No. 19 in the RPI. That makes Missouri a lock for the tournament, but just outside the top 16 national seeds that get to host the first round. For Missouri, a win on Saturday could keep the Tigers out of the Nebraska regional and into one with Texas A&M or Western Kentucky. Missouri’s placement in a regional could be the difference between a first- or second-round exit and an appearance in the Sweet 16.
It all begins with LSU, though. The other Tigers come into the match 15-12 on the season and 9-8 in SEC play. LSU is led by right outside hitter Taylor Bannister. The 6-foot-5 junior has recorded 428 kills and tallied 488 points this season. Those numbers place her fourth in kills per set and third in total points in the SEC.
However, the LSU defense has been the reason for most of its success. It comes into the match ranked third in the SEC in opponents hitting percentage. LSU is holding its competition to just a .190 average, directly opposing Missouri’s top-ranked SEC hitting average of .301.
LSU is also great at stopping attacks at the net, being ranked second in the SEC with an average of 2.47 blocks per set, totaling 245 on the year. Missouri has mildly struggled in this area, ranking 10th in the SEC with a total of 210.5 total blocks.
Before the match, Missouri will be honoring seniors Sents and Wenting. Sents, a redshirt senior, is the team’s only current four-year player. The Tigers’ defensive specialist has started every game for them for the past two seasons. Sents has recorded a team-leading 266 digs this season.
Wenting has represented Missouri for the past two seasons after transferring from Miami Dade. After appearing in all 32 matches last season, Wenting has only appeared in eight matches so far this season. She has tallied 146 digs in her Missouri career in 40 total matches.
Missouri will be looking for its 21st win Saturday. The Tigers claimed their 20th victory Wednesday night against Ole Miss to record their fifth straight season of at least 20 wins. This is the longest streak in school history.
Missouri can finish the season tied for third in the SEC with a win against LSU coupled with a Texas A&M loss to Florida. The Tigers won't fall lower than fourth in the SEC even with a loss Saturday.
Missouri’s match against LSU will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast live on WatchESPN. Then on Sunday, the NCAA Tournament selection show will air at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.