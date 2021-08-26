Grit: a character trait that transcends talent, experience and training. The young Missouri volleyball team is gritty, and it has something to prove.
The Tigers enter the 2021 season after qualifying for their sixth-consecutive NCAA Tournament. Missouri is ranked just outside the top 25 at No. 28 in a preseason poll.
Junior outside hitter Anna Dixon totaled 273 kills and earned All-SEC honors last season, and sophomore defensive specialist Emily Brown led the team in digs. Despite losing standouts like Kylie Deberg to graduation, Dixon said she is excited to see what everyone can bring to the table.
However, things are going to be a bit different this time around considering the Tigers have more newcomers than returners.
"Everyone is eager to learn, and we have a coaching staff that is super knowledgable, so I think we're all able to really listen to what they're saying, buy into the systems they're having us run which will be super beneficial," Dixon said.
Dixon has stepped into a leadership role and said the girls make it easy for her. Coach Joshua Taylor said all the returners have stepped up in their own way and each add something special.
"I'm really pleased with them and the transfers we have coming in. ... When over half your team is brand new, it's just identifying what each kid does really, really well and trying to find a way to have that complement the group," Taylor said.
One of these newcomers, freshman middle blocker Kayla Burbage, said the upperclassmen have succeeded in showing her and others the ropes.
"We just want to be as aggressive as possible going into the season," Burbage said. "We're driven to prove everyone wrong in the SEC because we came in kinda ranked not where we wanted to, so we're definitely using that as motivation."
Taylor said he still does not have a set-in-stone starting lineup. Finding the perfect fit could be a process of trial and error, and Missouri's nonconference games will serve as a test. No one quite knows how the newcomers will fit into the puzzle until they compete on the big stage.
"One of the challenges is that I'm probably going to be putting out a ton of kids who don't have a ton of experience in college, and a couple freshman are going to get some big minutes," Taylor said. "Decreasing the jitters that we know are going to be there, especially for the young ones, and reminding them to rely on their teammates is something we have to be consistent with starting with the non-conference games and continuing into SEC play."
The Tigers are transitioning back to a semi-normal fall season that will last four months instead of the nine months they played during the height of the pandemic. Dixon said the long, awkward split season was like training and will make her junior season feel like a breeze in terms of stamina. There are still COVID-19 protocols in place, but Burbage said the rules have only helped the girls get closer.
"A lot of grit, you know we're coming in as underdogs, so we have to use everything we have and play for each other," Burbage said.
"It feels really nice," Taylor said. "Last year wasn't very fun, and it was hard on the athletes and the coaching staff. More than anything, I'm excited for the girls to get a good experience."
Taylor said the keys to success will be consistent serving and siding out. The team's block defense, he said, is better than it has been in the past, but they still need to work on siding out. As far as scouting future opponents goes, Missouri has been watching film from last season but will not know much until it sees teams compete.
"I think we've been super focused," Dixon said. "We didn't have the opportunity to have an exhibition match, so it's been super competitive in the gym, and we're excited to see someone else across the net."
The Tigers will open their season hosting the Mizzou Invitational against Saint Louis, Kansas City and Creighton. Saint Louis and Kansas City are in-state rivals, while Creighton is a 2020 NCAA Tournament team that will be a tough matchup for Missouri.