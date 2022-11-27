Joshua Taylor talks to the team (copy)

Joshua Taylor talks to his team Oct. 28 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

The MU athletic department announced Sunday morning that head volleyball coach Joshua Taylor will not return for the 2023 season. The news comes less than 24 hours after Missouri was swept by Mississippi State in its final match of the 2022 season. The Tigers finished the season 9-19 overall and 2-16 against SEC opponents.

Taylor, who coached alongside his wife, assistant coach Molly Taylor, led the Tigers to a 52-61 record over four seasons with the program. Though the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2020 during Taylor's tenure, they struggled in 2021 and 2022. Across his final two seasons, Taylor's teams combined to win four conference matches.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you