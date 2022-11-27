The MU athletic department announced Sunday morning that head volleyball coach Joshua Taylor will not return for the 2023 season. The news comes less than 24 hours after Missouri was swept by Mississippi State in its final match of the 2022 season. The Tigers finished the season 9-19 overall and 2-16 against SEC opponents.
Taylor, who coached alongside his wife, assistant coach Molly Taylor, led the Tigers to a 52-61 record over four seasons with the program. Though the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2020 during Taylor's tenure, they struggled in 2021 and 2022. Across his final two seasons, Taylor's teams combined to win four conference matches.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program over the last four years," Taylor said in a news release. "I am filled with a lot of gratitude towards our players, coaches, staff and everyone who supported and continues to support the volleyball program. Mizzou is a phenomenal place and under (MU athletics director Desirée Reed-Francois') leadership, I am confident they will continue to achieve great things."
The athletics department announced that a "national search" for a new head coach will begin immediately.
"I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country," Reed-Francois said in a news release. "We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture."
Should the roster look similar come next season, Missouri will be able to rely on the young, returning core of Kaylee Cox, Jordan Iliff, Trista Strasser, Madilyn Sell and Riley Buckley.