Missouri volleyball captured its first win last weekend following a last-minute reschedule of its game against Miami, and the team is finally set to play according to its schedule in a trip to Dayton, Ohio, for the Dayton Invitational.
Kylie Deberg and the Missouri volleyball team will look to improve on their 1-0 record with a doubleheader Friday. The invitational begins with an early morning matchup against No. 14 Michigan at 9 a.m., followed by the second leg of the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. against Dayton. The weekend wraps up with a noon game Saturday against Northern Illinois.
The matchup against the Wolverines will be the Tigers’ first match against a ranked team this season. Last season, Missouri went 3-4 against teams in the AVCA Top 25.
Michigan went 3-0 last weekend, only dropping two sets in the process and moving up one spot in the polls from 15 to 14. The Tigers received 63 votes in the latest poll released after they defeated Miami, making them the second team out (No. 27).
Preseason All-SEC member Deberg and Tyanna Omazic had a combined 27 kills against Miami and will need to repeat their performance if Missouri expects to upset Michigan. The Tigers have played the Wolverines twice before, both ending in straight set losses for Missouri.
Dayton comes into the invitational with a 1-3 record after playing in the tough Louisville Cardinal Classic last weekend. The Flyers lost two close five-set matches against Texas A&M and No. 10 Florida before losing in straight sets to No. 25 Louisville. The Tigers have only played the Flyers twice before, both times occurring in 1992, when the teams split the series 1-1.
Northern Illinois has a 2-2 record this season with bad losses against smaller schools such as SIU-Edwardsville and Chicago State. The Huskies were an above average team in the MAC last year, finishing 9-7 in the conference despite an 11-21 overall record. They finished the year ranked 234th in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball RPI.
Missouri trails the all-time series against Northern Illinois 3-1, but the last time the Tigers met the Huskies in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, when Missouri won 3-0.
The matchup against Michigan will be head coach Joshua Taylor’s first game against a ranked opponent. Taylor earned his first win on the road last weekend, one of the only four Missouri volleyball coaches to win their first career game as a coach. He joins Wayne Kreklow (2005), Susan Kreklow (2000) and Debbie Duren (1974).
Following the Dayton Invitational, the Tigers will be home for the first time this season, facing Austin Peay at 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 at Hearnes Center during the Mizzou Invitational. The weekend will consist of four games, with a second game the same night at 7 p.m. against Northern Iowa followed by a single match at 2 p.m on Sept. 14 against UMKC. The invitational ends at noon on Sept. 15 with a matchup against Boise State.