Missouri volleyball released its 2021 schedule Friday. The Tigers will start the season Aug. 27 at home for the Missouri Invitational against Saint Louis.
After last season was split between the fall and spring, this year is a return to normalcy with the 31-game slate ending Nov. 27. Missouri's conference season starts Sept. 24 against defending national champion Kentucky.
After the Missouri Invitational, MU has three more weekend series in various locations, playing three opponents per weekend.
Missouri will travel to Auburn on Oct. 16, marking the first meeting between the two since 2019. Auburn was the only school Missouri did not see this past season.
The Tigers went 16-8 in last year's truncated conference-only year. Their season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Ohio State.