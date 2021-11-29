Joshua Taylor’s second season coaching Missouri volleyball was completely unlike his first.
In 2020, the Tigers went 16-8, clinching an NCAA tournament berth and a first-match win. This season, however, Missouri was 5-26 and, at times, went months without winning a match. The 2020 team was filled with seasoned veterans, while this season featured primarily freshmen and graduate transfers.
There were a few bright spots, including a pair of conference wins against Auburn and Tennessee. Almost all the freshmen started or saw playing time, which will benefit the team next season. Junior outside hitter Anna Dixon led the team in kills, notching more than 300. Freshman outside hitter Kaylee Cox showed her versatility coming in second in both kills and digs. Freshman middle blocker Kayla Burbage closely follows Cox in kills and leads the team in blocks. Graduate student setter Nicole Alford had the most assists, and freshman middle blocker Trista Strasser had the most service aces.
Moving forward, Taylor will have another offseason to develop young talent, as all but one of Missouri’s statistic leaders should return next season. Taylor also secured the most highly-rated recruiting class in program history. There may still be hope for Missouri fans, but all eyes will remain on the transfer portal in the coming months. At this point, Taylor needs continuity: He cannot afford to lose any more experienced players.
SEC teams in the tournament
Switching gears, the SEC had six teams qualify for the upcoming NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament. Kentucky, Mississippi State, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi received tournament bids. Arkansas (19-10) did not receive an invite, which left some perplexed because South Carolina (14-14) made the cut.
Defending national champion Kentucky (24-4) has the best chance at making a run in the tournament, with Mississippi State (25-5) and Florida (20-8) as the next main contenders. Kentucky will face Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Friday, while Mississippi State will play Hawaii at 6:30 p.m. Florida will get its shot against Florida A&M at 6 p.m. Thursday. Kentucky and Florida are the only ranked SEC teams heading into tournament play.