Missouri (4-22) needs a catalyst to turn the program around, and its four new signees could do just that.
Libero Estella Zatechka was the first commit to sign on National Signing Day. The Omaha native has over 2,100 career digs and is No. 131 in the class of 2022.
Outside hitter Janet deMarrais signed next. The No. 46 recruit from Colleyville, Texas, boasts American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region honors.
MU's third signee has a familiar name — Buckley. Setter Riley Buckley will join her older sister, defensive specialist Skylar Buckley, as a Tiger. Not only is the younger Buckley the No. 31 recruit in the country, but she is also the No. 3 setter, North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-time All-American. The Buckley sisters from Raleigh, North Carolina, could be a fun pair to watch next season.
The Tigers concluded their signing day with an in-state signee. Middle blocker and Chesterfield native Madilyn Sell is the No. 66 recruit overall and No. 2 in Missouri. She is a three-time AVCA Phenom and All-Conference recipient.
MU has five conference matches left to play before the end of the 2021 season.