Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The Tigers dropped both of their matches to the Aggies this weekend, failing to win a single set.

As a group, Missouri (9-17, 2-14 SEC) recorded a 14.7% hit percentage to A&M's 34.3%. While both teams finished with 41 kills, the Aggies had just seven errors to the Tigers' 24.

