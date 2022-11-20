Missouri volleyball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center in straight sets — 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. The Tigers dropped both of their matches to the Aggies this weekend, failing to win a single set.
As a group, Missouri (9-17, 2-14 SEC) recorded a 14.7% hit percentage to A&M's 34.3%. While both teams finished with 41 kills, the Aggies had just seven errors to the Tigers' 24.
For Missouri, Kaylee Cox led the Tigers in kills (12) and aces (two). Riley Buckley led with 30 assists while Skylar Buckley had 12 digs.
Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson led A&M (13-16, 5-13) in kills with 12 apiece. Elena Karakasi had a couple of aces and led the Aggies in assists (33) and digs (13).
Missouri has two more matches with Mississippi State before the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. The first of the series will take place 6 p.m. Friday in Starkville, Mississippi.