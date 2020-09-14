Missouri volleyball head coach Joshua Taylor and his team will be featured on national television for six of their eight games this fall.
Three of the games will air on ESPNU, and the three others will air on the SEC Network. The remaining two games will be featured on SEC Network+.
All eight games can be seen on the ESPN app.
The season opener at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 against Alabama will not be nationally televised. However, the next day, the Tigers can be seen facing off against the Crimson Tide at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The fall schedule will only feature four SEC opponents for the Tigers this season because of COVID-19 concerns. The Tigers will play two games each on back-to-back days against the four opponents. Along with playing at Alabama, Missouri will play at Ole Miss and will host Kentucky and Arkansas.