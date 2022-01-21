Missouri volleyball promoted former Tigers star Alyssa Munlyn to a full-time assistant position, coach Joshua Taylor announced Friday.
Munlyn served as a volunteer coach during the 2021 campaign, and was a graduate assistant from 2019-20. She will officially trade roles with current assistant coach Molly Taylor.
Munlyn was a dominant force for Missouri during her playing days, being one of the top middle blockers in the nation from 2015-18. Her .388 hitting percentage is the best in program history. The standout was named AVCA Southeast All-Region and All-Southeastern Conference in each of her four years as a Tiger, including SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015.
Owning three of the top-10 single-season hitting percentages in Missouri history, Munlyn is excited to bring her expertise to the team on a more regular basis.
"I'm filled with so much gratitude for the opportunity to continue working towards the aspirations and vision of this amazing program,” Munlyn said in a news release. “This team and staff are incredible. I have no doubt in my mind that the best has yet to come for this program, and I am extremely lucky and humbled to be a part of it."