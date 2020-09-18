The upcoming volleyball season will always be remembered by the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, coach Joshua Taylor and his team want fans to remember the season for their success on the court.
“The expectation is to win an SEC championship and I think we have the firepower to do that,” Taylor said.
After a second round exit in the NCAA tournament at the hands of No. 5 Nebraska last season, the Tigers are returning a ton of their production.
A trio of senior outside hitters will be key to the Tigers success this season. Kylie Deberg, who led the Southeastern Conference in kills in 2019, will be accompanied by Leketor Member-Meneh and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana. The experienced trio will look to continue leading the SEC in kills like they did last season.
Transferring into the program from Kansas State, sophomore Anna Dixon will add more depth to the outside hitter position. Dixon was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie team last season for the Wildcats.
“She has done really well picking up our system,” Taylor said.
Taylor can also enjoy the experience of a senior at the middle blocker position this season with Kansas City native Tyanna Omazic. Omazic is coming off an explosive junior season in which she earned All-SEC honors.
The SEC’s assist leader and All-SEC selection, redshirt-junior Andrea Fuentes will add even more weapons to the already experienced and dangerous offense for Missouri.
“This is the deepest our roster has been since I’ve been on staff here,” Taylor said.
Taylor has been coaching at Missouri since 2016.
Despite the multitude of weapons the Tigers will enjoy this season, Taylor must find a way to keep consistency in an unprecedented season.
The SEC has decided to break the season into two parts, fall and spring, in order for teams to compete in the NCAA tournament in the spring. The fall season will only contain eight games played against four conference opponents from mid-October to November. The details of the spring season are unknown at this time.
Missouri is set to play Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Ole Miss this fall.
The Kentucky Wildcats, coming off its third-straight SEC championship, will also return a dominant group, making the two-game series in Columbia key for both teams in late October. Both games will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
The Tigers posted a 4-1 record against their other three opponents last season, only dropping a match against Ole Miss.
The main message coach Taylor will preach to his team throughout the long season is discipline.
“At times it could be hard to be motivated when you don’t know what’s going on,” Taylor said. “The big thing is being driven with discipline over motivation.”
The coaching staff will also have to find a new way to adjust to not having any non-conference games this fall. Non-conference games usually help teams develop chemistry and confidence before they enter the SEC gauntlet.
“Not having those non-conference matches be detrimental if you don’t go about things the right way,” Taylor said.
Taylor will lean on his team’s strong roster depth to make up for those lost games.
“The opponent you play in practice is just as good as nearly half of the starting lineups in the SEC,” Taylor said. “We’re playing good competition everyday in the gym.”
Missouri starts the season off against Alabama at 11:00 a.m. on October 17th in Tuscaloosa. The game will be aired on SEC Network +, or can be viewed on the watchESPN app .