Outside hitter Kaylee Cox earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Tuesday after notching back-to-back double-doubles in the final matches of the Cardinal Classic.
The Flower Mound, Texas, native led Missouri to its first two victories of the season against Northern Kentucky and South Dakota. She had 11 kills and a career-best 17 digs Saturday and an impressive career-high 21 kills and 14 digs Sunday.
Cox made history as the first true freshman to record double-doubles in consecutive matches since 2017. She currently ranks second on the roster in kills and digs with 3.06 kills and 2.53 digs per set.