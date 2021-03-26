Missouri senior Kylie Deberg was named one of the 10 finalists of the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award on Friday.
The award is given to an NCAA Division 1 senior who has notable achievements in their community, classroom, character and competition.
This season, Deberg leads the Southeastern Conference in total points, points per set, total kills and kills per set.
Fan votes will be combined with media and Division 1 head coaches' votes to pick the winner.
The winner will be announced in April during the NCAA Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship.