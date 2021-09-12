Missouri volleyball was playing over a mile above sea level in Laramie, Wyoming; however, even the altitude cannot explain Missouri's subpar performance.
The Tigers (2-7) were winless on both Friday and Saturday against Northwestern, UC Santa Barbara and Wyoming. Friday's matches were tight, with Missouri falling to the Wildcats in three sets with scores of 25-21, 25-21, 28-26. The nightcap followed in similar fashion, with the Gauchos winning 25-22, 25-23, 27-25. Generating an efficient and productive offense has proven to be difficult for the young, inexperienced Tigers.
In the Northwestern match, Missouri's hitting percentage was just .172. It was .151 against UCSB. Junior outside hitter Anna Dixon's status as a veteran player showed, as she notched double-digit kills in both matches Friday. With each loss, it becomes more and more evident that Missouri needs another consistent offensive weapon: Dixon needs someone to step up and cement themselves as the No. 2 attacker.
The Wildcats and the Gauchos overpowered the Tigers with multiple players on each team hitting double-digit kills. UCSB's tough block rejected Missouri 11 times, and the Tigers flubbed a 24-22 lead in the third set.
There were some bright spots in the first two matches, and blocking was one of them. Freshmen Kayla Burbage, Trista Strasser and Kaylee Cox combined for a total of 13 blocks against Northwestern. Burbage and Dixon added six more in the second match. Sophomore libero Emily Brown had double-digit digs in each match, leading the team.
Missouri did not fare any better Saturday night. Host-team Wyoming completed a straight sweep, winning 25-13, 25-22, 25-22. The Tigers missed 12 serves in a dismal showing. Dixon yet again led way with 12 kills. The loss marked her fifth straight match reaching that figure.
There were a few interesting takeaways from Missouri's winless weekend. Coach Joshua Taylor gave his freshmen a considerable amount of reps, including playing setter Addison Lyon in all three matches instead of graduate student Nicole Alford who has set most of the Tigers matches so far this season. Taylor has not established a consistent lineup, which has contributed to confusion and miscues on the court. He will need to solidify his starting group before conference play begins Sept. 24 if he expects Missouri to stay competitive in the SEC.
In the meantime, sometimes all it takes is a little reset and regroup to flip the script and get a struggling team back on track. Missouri will have its first opportunity against Kansas State at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hearnes Center in Columbia.