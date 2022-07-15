MU volunteer assistant throws coach Jillian Weir qualified for the finals in the hammer throw at the 2022 World Championships Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
The Oregon alum, who is throwing for Team Canada, finished ninth with a throw of 236-feet, 9 inches. The finals will take place Sunday at 1:35 p.m. CDT.
Former MU star Karissa Schweizer will compete in the 10,000-meter run Saturday at 2:20 p.m. Her 2022 best time of 30 minutes, 49.56 seconds is currently the sixth best of the field. She will also compete in the 5,000 on July 23.