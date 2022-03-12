For the second time this season, Missouri gymnastics broke its program record in points. After setting their first of the season against the Gators, the Tigers scored 196.675 points to win their quad meet with Lindenwood, Iowa State and Illinois on Saturday in Columbia.
While the meet ended in triumph, it didn’t look that way until the very last routine of the night.
Following a strong first rotation on vault, Missouri faltered on bars and allowed a rolling Illinois squad to take a 98.675-98.550 lead halfway through the meet. The Illini wouldn’t regain that lead until their floor lineup took the spotlight.
The meet was the perfect test before the start of the postseason; only a gritty and clutch display would be able to overcome the momentum Illinois gained in its first two events. Starting on the bars and beam, Illinois scored a 49.250 and 49.425 to seize first place.
Though Lindenwood put up strong efforts, it fell out of the running for first place after the first two rotations. MU’s true competition came from the Cyclones and Illini, who helped push Missouri (11-4, 3-4 SEC) to claiming three wins in the meet.
The Tigers’ floor lineup, featuring the Tigers’ two seniors Hannah McCrary and Alisa Sheremeta and their two star freshmen Jocelyn Moore and Amari Celestine led them to their best-scoring event of the night. The floor routines were the last ones Sheremeta and McCrary would ever have at Hearnes Center. Each struggled at the outset of the meet, with neither scoring over a 9.825 in their first routines, but they responded to the moment and helped to push the Tigers past their opponents.
Sheremeta stepped up first and stuck each of her landings on the way to a 9.95. McCrary followed with a 9.925. With the dynamics of the quad meet, the floor event was always the last to finish and put the Tigers front and center as their two freshman anchors stood to cap off the meet.
By that time, Illinois had already lost the meet. The Illini wavered on the vault, posting their lowest score (49.150) in the final, crucial event. Despite a lackluster fourth routine, Illinois’ Mia Takekawa claimed the bars title with a 9.95 and shared the all-around title with Missouri’s Sienna Schreiber at 39.575. Schreiber also claimed the beam title with a 9.975.
Moore’s floor routine came after McCrary’s. She eclipsed the 9.75 necessary points to seal the meet for the Tigers with a 9.925.
With Missouri’s score sitting at 196.550 and their lowest score to that point a 9.85, Celestine needed to put together a near-perfect routine. Put another way, Celestine needed to convince at least one of the judges that her routine was perfect while the other could score a 9.95 at worst.
Celestine, unsurprisingly, failed to disappoint. She scored that clutch 9.975 to push Missouri past its record and claim the floor title.
Beyond just breaking their own record, this Tigers squad has proven time and time again that they’ve performed well under the pressure. Apart from a few meets, Missouri has a chance to cement its reputation as a powerhouse in the SEC as well as the NCAA if it can carry its form from the regular season into the postseason.