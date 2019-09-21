After two days at the Mason Rudolph Championships, Missouri women’s golf sits in 13th place. The Tigers have struggled at the event and are now 27 over par.
Columbia College eSports competes at the HUE Invitational
Columbia College’s League of Legends team fell short at the Harrisburg University eSports Invitational Saturday. The Cougars were defeated by Maryville College in the quarter-finals.
Stephens Cross Country places 20th in the John McNichols Invitational
In the 5K event, Stephens posted a top-five average time of 24:53. Sierra Green posted a team high of 23:28.
Stephens Stars volleyball swept by University of St. Mary
After battling in the first set, the Stars came up short. St. Mary would go on to take the final two sets for its fourth consecutive sweep of the Stars. The loss drops the Stars to 0-9.
Stephens College eSports drops qualifier to Concordia University-Austin
The Stars competed in their first match of the season in a qualifier for the Overwatch Collegiate Varsity Series. Stephens dropped two matches in a best-of-three series.
Bruins volleyball defeats Northwest
In the final day of the Rockwood Summit Tournament the Bruins swept Northwest in consecutive sets. The Bruins finished the tournament 4-1-1 and are 7-4-1 on the year.
Rock Bridge boys soccer takes down St. Dominic
During the final match of the Rockwood Summit Shootout the Bruins put up five goals, defeating the St. Dominic Crusaders 5-1. Rock Bridge’s Wesley Goyette scored two goals to help his team. The Bruins improved to 10-2 on the year and will have an inner-city match against Hickman Tuesday.
Father Tolton volleyball drops match to Notre Dame
Father Tolton traveled to St. Louis on Saturday to take on Notre Dame High School. The Trail Blazers were up 13-5 in the first set before Notre Dame went on a run to win 25-19. Notre Dame took the momentum and the match with a 25-10 win in the second set.
Father Tolton hosts St. Francis Borgia High School Thursday.
Rock Bridge girls tennis sweeps the competition Saturday
Rock Bridge tennis defeated Fayetteville and Rogers at the Springfield Duals. The Bruins took down both by a score of 9-0.
With the win Rock Bridge, improves to 11-2 on the season. They host Springfield Central on Friday.