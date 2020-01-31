Missouri junior Ellie Wright won four matches Fridaynight as the women’s tennis team posted two wins over Missouri State University and Saint Louis University.
Wright and sophomore Vivien Ábrahám paired for the first time as doubles partners, proving their compatibility after reigning in two quick match wins of 6-2 and 6-0 against MSU and SLU, respectively.
“[Vivien] has a huge serve and I like being at the net so I think we complement each other and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Wright said.
Including the doubles sets, Ábrahám won three matches.
Wright had won both singles sets 6-0 until suddenly Saint Louis' Mika Misgav was up 4-1.
“[Mika] was playing really hot and painting full lines, which I give her full credit for," Wright said. "My coach told me to take a deep breath and keep going.”
With advice from her coach, Colt Gaston, she was able to refocus and dominate the set 6-4 with drilling serves, strong defense and forehand shots. She also won the second set against Misgav 6-0, securing the final match win for Missouri.
The Tigers started the day with matches against the Bears at 1 p.m. Marta Oliveira and Elys Ventura picked up the first win in their opening doubles match, followed by Wright and Ábrahám's win.
The singles matches against MSU went equally well with Wright, Oliveira and Serena Nash securing the 4-0 sweep.
Shortly after, MU played Saint Louis with Wright and Ábrahám finishing the first doubles win, then Lisa Fukutoku and Ventura for the second doubles victory. Ventura, Ábrahám and Wright won their singles matches, finalizing another sweep.
The Tigers travel to Kansas State for a noon match Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas. MU's next home match is at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Wichita State at Mizzou Tennis Complex.