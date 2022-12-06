MU guard Lauren Hansen goes for a layup (copy)

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen goes for a layup against UT Martin on Nov. 17 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Hansen scored 11 points during the game. The Tigers received a vote in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a 9-1 start to the season.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

Missouri women’s basketball appeared in ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme’s latest edition of Bracketology. The Tigers were slotted as a No. 8 seed in one of the two Seattle regionals.

Creme has Missouri projected to play No. 9 seed Virginia in the Stanford subregion, with the winner of that matchup moving on to potentially play No. 1 seeded Stanford. The Tigers are one of six Southeastern Conference teams that made Creme’s most recent bracket.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

