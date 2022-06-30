Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton celebrates (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton celebrates after a traveling call in Missouri’s upset win against South Carolina on Dec. 30 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers will head to the Bahamas for a November tournament next season.

 Nevin Dubinski/Missourian

Missouri women’s basketball accepted an invitation to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, the team announced Thursday.

The three-day tournament will begin with Missouri matching up against Wake Forest at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The Tigers will then face Virginia Tech at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

FloHoops will broadcast the tournament. Utah, Alabama, Dayton, Mississippi and Kentucky also appear in the field.

Robin Pingeton’s squad finished 18-13 and narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament last season.

“We are thrilled to once again host Baha Mar Hoops and the tournament’s dedicated fans at the Baha Mar for the second annual college basketball event,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar in a release. “Last year’s event brought undeniable energy and excitement to the resort, and we look forward to introducing new experiences and amenities to the players and guests returning in 2022.”

