Missouri women's golf picked up its first recruit of the offseason Tuesday in former Virginia golfer Sky Sload.
Sload is transferring to Missouri after four years at the University of Virginia, where she was a two-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll and put together an impressive individual performance during her debut event of the 2021 season.
Sload had her best performance as a Cavalier at The Match at Spring Creek in March 2021, where she finished fourth after shooting a 2-over 74.
Also in 2021, Sload competed in the VSGA Women's Amateur Championship, where she finished in second with a 3-under 69 before falling in the Round of 16.
Sload, a product of Keswick, Virginia, will have two remaining years of eligibility following her transfer to Missouri.
"I believe Mizzou will provide an incredible culture of academics and athletics that align with my goals and aspirations," Sload said in a news release.