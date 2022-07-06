Missouri announced the addition of former Tigers standout Michelle Parrish as an assistant coach for the women’s golf team.
As a player at MU, Parrish, formerly known as Michelle Butler, earned second-team All-SEC honors after she tallied a program-best 72.59 stroke average in 2016. She posted two of the top-10 best 54-hole tournament scores in school history. She shot a 207 (fifth on the all-time list) at the 2015 Johnie Imes Invitational, and a 209 (No. 10) at the 2015 Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. Her second-round score of 65 at the 2015 Johnie Imes Invitational is tied with Emma Allen for the lowest round in program history.
"I am absolutely honored and thrilled to be the new assistant women's golf coach at Mizzou," Parrish said in a release. "I'm incredibly grateful to Caroline (Westrup) and the Mizzou Athletics staff for this opportunity. It's a dream to be coaching at my alma mater and I cannot wait to help Caroline take this program to the next level."
Parrish had served as the interim head coach for the Columbia College men’s and women’s golf team since July 2021 and was elevated to the permanent job back in March. In her lone season as coach, she led the Lady Cougars to an American Midwest Conference team title while the men’s team finished second.
"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the program as an assistant coach," MU coach Caroline Westrup said in a release. "She's done an outstanding job running two programs at Columbia College and has developed great contacts within the local and state golf community. Being a former high-level player at Mizzou provides her a unique understanding of what it takes to be successful here and will be an advantage as we recruit championship-caliber players to our program."